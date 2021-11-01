Police say Des Moines man shot to death at weekend party in Ames

Ames Police have identified the man who was shot to death this weekend during a private party in downtown Ames.

According to a news release from Ames Police, there was a Halloween party at the Elks Lodge and several gunshots were fired from different groups of people. Twenty-three-year-old Stashawn D.L. Brown of Des Moines was shot late Friday night and died after being taken to the hospital in Ames.

Ames Police say they’re getting tips from people who attended the party, but no arrests have been made.