City and school board elections in Iowa today

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today (Tuesday) for Iowa’s school board and city elections. New election rules are in force now for absentee ballots.

An absentee ballot must be inside the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. or the ballot will not be counted. Iowans who asked for an absentee ballot and got one, but never mailed it back can deliver it to their county auditor today or they can go to their local polling place, give their absentee ballot to poll workers and get another ballot to vote in person today. Iowans who lost their absentee ballot can cast what’s called a provisional ballot at their polling place.

Voters can check the Iowa secretary of state’s website to see if their absentee ballot is in the county auditor’s office. If the U.S. Postal Service did not deliver it on time, they can go to their local polling place and cast a provisional ballot.

Here are all the rules about absentee ballots.