Lennox Industries workers in Marshalltown approve new contract

Union workers at Lennox International’s Marshalltown facility have ratified a new five-year contract.

While no vote totals were released, the outcome of the vote was posted on the Facebook page of UAW Local 893. The only other detail released was that new agreement covered five years for workers at the HVAC facility. Neither the UAW or Lennox would comment on the vote by the rank and file.

Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President John Hall says the “yes” vote reflects Lennox’s commitment to doing right by employees and provide meaningful employment opportunities in the area. Lennox industries employs approximately 950 at its Marshalltown plant.

(By Ken Huge, KFJB, Marshalltown)