Reynolds moves home base from Osceola back to St. Charles

Governor Kim Reynolds posted a photo yesterday showing her casting a ballot in Madison County. It’s her new — and her old — home base.

A spokesman for the governor confirmed to Radio Iowa that Reynolds bought a home in St. Charles, her hometown. The governor’s father worked at the John Deere factory in Ankeny, but he also farmed in the St. Charles area. Madison County records show Reynolds and her husband bought a 20 acre property from her parents this spring and there is a house on the property.

Osceola had been the governor’s address for the past few decades. Reynolds, her husband and young family moved to Osceola in the early 1990s. Reynolds was elected to four terms as Clarke County Treasurer before she was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2008.