Wright County investigators looking into death of man in Dows

Authorities are investigating a homicide in the small north-central Iowa town of Dows.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety reports Wright County authorities got a 911 call on Tuesday about an unattended death at a home in Dows. The dead man has been identified as Mario Salvador Lopez.

A cause of death has not been revealed and the DPS information does not list an address for Lopez. Authorities are asking for people who knew or had contact with him to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office. According to property records from the Wright County Assessor’s Office, a man whose address is listed as Eagle Grove owns the home in Dows where Lopez was found.