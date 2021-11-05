Congresswoman Hinson: no way to know what’s in Democrat spending plan

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is slamming the latest Democrat spending bill that is expected to be voted on sometime today.

“The most recent version of the legislation — which comes in at over 2,100 pages late last night — we certainly have not had time to read what is in the entire bill, let alone determine what it’s going to cost my constituents,” Hinson says.

She says there’s no way to even know what they are voting on. “We can’t even get the most basic information. We don’t have an official cost estimate from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office,” according to Hinson. “So to me, the height of hypocrisy is saying a piece of legislation will transform our country, but then they are unwilling to wait to understand the true cost and the impact that this is actually going to have on working families before they take the vote on it.”

Hinson says the Democrats’ loss in the Virginia governor’s race is a signal that people are tired of this type of action. “That was a referendum on that agenda,” Hinson says. “This country doesn’t want these socialist priorities. These bills that they keep pushing forward continue to put our country on a fast track to socialism. Americans are obviously are seeing through these challenges — they are paying more at the pump, they are paying more for groceries, and they are tired of it.”

Hinson made her comments in her weekly call with reporters.