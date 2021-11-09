Iowa’s governor has no plans to intervene in Deere strike

As the strike at a dozen John Deere plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas enters its fourth week, a Deere and Company executive says some production may shift to plants outside of the country to meet customer demand.

The president of Deere’s Worldwide Agriculture and Turf Division told The Des Moines Register the company still aims to reach an agreement with striking union workers, but Deere’s international factories employ thousands that can make parts and components that are in demand.

During an appearance today in Pella, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters she’s confident both sides will reach a settlement to end the strike and she has no plans to try to intervene.

“We’re letting the process work out and it is working out,” Reynolds said. “They’ll continue to come to the table, they’ll continue to work on the negotiations and, hopefully, they’ll reach that settlement sooner rather than later.”

A spokesperson for Deere & Co. said last week that the company will not resume negotiations with the United Auto Workers and the company’s second contract offer was it’s “best and final offer.” Union workers rejected the agreement on a 55% to 45% vote.

