Northwest Iowa showing for film produced by Okoboji High grad

A writer turned filmmaker is bringing his first major work back home to Iowa for a special showing this week, just a short distance from where it was filmed.

Zach Koepp wrote, produced, and directed “The Willowbrook” which came to life last February at the Oakwood Inn in Okoboji.

“Against all odds to actually pull it off and get a production into town and actually make a whole movie, I reverse engineered from a theme that I knew I wanted to explore that was going to be the backbone of the story that I wanted to tell,” he says.

“The Willowbrook” made its initial debut last month at the iconic Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. It was one of dozens of films featured at the Silcon Beach Festival which showcases independent filmmakers.

“We sold it out, we put on a great show and then we won the audience award for ‘Best Feature Film,'” he says. “…We’ve had heavy interest and worldwide distribution offers and it’s become clear that the movie’s going to get out there and we just hope to find the right outlet that does the movie justice.”

Koepp, a graduate of Okoboji High School, will be at tonight’s screening of “The Willowbrook” at the Pearson Lakes Art Center in Okoboji. The showing starts at 7 p.m. and there is no admission cost.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)