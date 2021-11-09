State road funding approved for business areas in Cumming, Mt. Pleasant

The Transportation Commission has approved a state grant to improve access for businesses to 44 acres of land in Mt. Pleasant.

DOT spokesman Craig Markley presented the details of what’s called a RISE grant. “This is just to the west of U.S. 218/34 on the northeast side of Mt. Pleasant,” he says.

The project involved paving a section of roadway — about 1,550 feet of Bluegrass Road to the 44 acres, and it’s a $510,000 project — with the RISE funding providing 50 percent of that amount. This project is anticipated to be completed by December 2022.

The Commission also approved up to $1.3 million in RISE funding for the city of Cumming in central Iowa. The project creates access for a new Hy-Vee distribution warehouse, with the promise of jobs.

“This would be 136 new jobs to be created by the company. Total roadway cost is about 1.65 million,” Markley says. This project is expected to be completed by August 2022.