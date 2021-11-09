Transportation Commission reaches settlement on Ottumwa road grant

The Iowa Transportation Commission has approved a settlement with the city of Ottumwa after the number of promised jobs linked to a roadway improvement grant were not met.

DOT spokesman Craig Markley says the city of Ottumwa was given an award of more than one million dollars for roadway improvements contingent on Cargill Meat Solutions creating 120 news jobs. He says Cargill was later purchased by JBS.

“Unfortunately, Cargill/JBS were not able to show that they were able to create those 120 jobs. Now they were able to continue to employ the 2,200 folks that were there at the time of the award — that’s not an issue — it’s the job creation,” he explains.

Markley says based on the state policy, the company has agreed to pay back $342,913. He says the company will pay back that amount in installments.