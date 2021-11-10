Drawing determines winner in tied Osceola mayor’s race

A glass candy bowl from the Clarke County courthouse was used to help determine the winner of the mayor’s race in Osceola.

The contest ended in a tie, with both candidates for mayor of Osceola getting 382 votes in last week’s election. The chairman of the county board of supervisors drew Matthew Stoll’s name out of the candy bowl, then all three supervisors voted to confirm Stoll as the winner.

The incumbent mayor, Thomas Kedley, told reporters he may go to court to contest the results. Kedley says he’s heard from several people that a man who lives outside of city limits claimed a house in Osceola as his legal residence in order to vote in the mayor’s race.