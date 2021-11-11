Des Moines investigators say teen who was killed involved in robbery

Des Moines police now say the shooting that left a 15-year-old dead was part of an attempted robbery.

Police say their investigation has determined the teen who was shot Sunday had a gun and another 15-year-old with a knife was helping him try to rob a 21-year-old man. The man had a gun and shot the teen and he later died. The other 15-year-old is charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say they have recovered a gun and are still trying to determine how the three people who have not yet been identified got together.