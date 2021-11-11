State searching for new top doctor

The Iowa Department of Public Health has started its search for a new state medical director after Doctor Caitlin Pedati resigned from the position in late October.

Interim public health department director Kelly Garcia told the state board of health Wednesday that she’s making some changes to the job. Pedati served as both the state medical director and the lead epidemiologist. Garcia says she got input from state and federal officials and decided those duties will now be separated into two positions.

“This is a really really key hiring for a number of different reasons. I’ve already received a little bit of interest which is exciting to hear that folks are invigorated despite what we have gone through with our pandemic response, there are still Iowans who are highly qualified and engaged and are wanting to serve in this space,” she says.

Garcia says the new state medical director will be the head of public health after the department merges with the Department of Human Services. The opening for a lead epidemiologist hasn’t been posted yet as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

(By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)