Winter Weather Advisory issued for 15 counties

We still have six more weeks of fall but Ole’ Man Winter is giving us a preview of what’s to come.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for 15 counties across northwest and north-central Iowa late tonight through Friday afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Vachalek says driving could soon become more of a challenge.

“We’re going to be looking at stronger winds and also some snow falling over northern Iowa,” Vachalek says. “The combination of those two things will cause some poor travel conditions, especially late tonight, overnight, through tomorrow morning and the commute.”

It’s been a while since most of us have gotten behind the wheel in these conditions, so Vachalek reminds motorists to take it slow and leave for destinations early. “Although we’re not expecting a lot of snow, maybe one to two inches closer to the Iowa-Minnesota border, there will be the possibility of some slick or icy roads and strong winds gusting to 30 or 40 miles per hour,” Vachalek says, “as well as during the rest of the day, we may have snow showers which reduce visibility from time to time.”

Most of Iowa is expecting at least a dusting of snow and there’s a chance for -more- snow late this weekend. “We have another system coming in on Sunday which will probably bring some snow to far northeastern Iowa. We’re keeping an eye on that one,” Vachalek says. “Thankfully though, by next week, Tuesday, we may actually be back in the lower 60s. There’s going to be a sharp turnaround back to warmer weather, at least for a day next week, before we start to cool down again.”

How does he describe the upcoming weather pattern? In a word, “wild.”

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)