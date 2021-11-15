Two dead in Des Moines, West Burlington shootings

Two young Iowa men were shot to death in separate weekend incidents.

Des Moines police found two shooting victims early Sunday morning in the street near the East Village.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man survived while 18-year-old Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines was killed. No arrests were made in what police say is Des Moines’ 12th homicide this year.

On Sunday afternoon, another 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in a West Burlington city park. A juvenile is in custody, though there’s no word on a charge and no names were released.

Police aren’t commenting on a motive in either case.