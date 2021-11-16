Central Iowa policeman charged with sexually abusing a minor

A 30-year-old central Iowa man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

On Friday, the Pleasantville Police Department asked state agents to investigate allegations that a Pleasantville policeman had sexual contact with a 15-year-old. On Monday, Alec Veatch was arrested at his home in Norwalk. Veatch has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse, enticing a minor and lascivious acts with a minor.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, state agents continue to investigate and additional charges “will be filed.” The agency’s news release described Veatch as a former officer, but did not say whether Veatch resigned or was fired from his job in Pleasantville.

City council records from Pleasantville indicate Veatch is a certified EMT and a combat medic with the Iowa National Guard. He was hired in May to fill a full-time vacancy in the Pleasantville Police Department.