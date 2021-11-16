South-central Iowa still lagging in corn harvest

Farmers worked through some snow flurries and cold, wet weather last week to continue the push to close the harvest season.

The U.S.D.A. crop report shows farmers in south-central Iowa still have more than 20 percent of their corn to harvest — but overall 91% of the corn is out of the fields. That is four days ahead of the five-year average.

The report says soybean crop harvest is virtually complete at 97%.

While rain and snow did hinder the harvest a bit — the report says it did help slightly improve soil moisture levels.