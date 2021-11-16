Waterloo police say man driving at officer shot and killed

A Waterloo police officer shot and killed a man early this morning.

Authorities identified the victim as a 42-year-old white male, who they confirmed was shot by a Waterloo police officer. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. According to Waterloo police, a reckless driver tried to hit an officer’s car while the officer was patrolling a residential neighborhood. Authorities say a pursuit began and lasted for several minutes.

Other officers who arrived to assist, eventually got the vehicle to stop. Police say officers were trying to talk the man out of his vehicle when he accelerated and slammed into an occupied patrol vehicle head-on. That’s when a Waterloo police officer shot the man, killing him.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on critical incident leave pending completion of the investigation by the Iowa DCI, which has taken charge of the probe. Authorities have not yet identified the officer involved in the shooting or the victim.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)