Explosion in Monticello injures two

Two people were injured in a house explosion in eastern Iowa last night.

KCRG-TV reports Jones County dispatch got a 911 call about a disturbance. A woman in Monticello claimed her husband was threatening to blow up the house.

Deputies arrived and tried to talk with the man, who allegedly set off a device in the basement, damaging the structure and starting a fire.

The man and a deputy were hurt, but the report says neither had life-threatening injuries. The man, identified as 62-year-old David Costello, is being held on a court-ordered committal.