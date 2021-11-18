Victim rescued from burning Indianola house flown to UI Burn Treatment Center

A woman rescued from a burning home in Indianola was flown directly to the Burn Treatment Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

According to the Indianola Fire Department, flames were coming out of the windows and doors on the front side of the house when crews arrived shortly after eight o’clock last night.

A man found outside was taken to a Des Moines hospital for treatment, but firefighters had to enter the burning home to rescue the women inside.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews from Indianola and three other cities. Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.