CVS closing stores, Iowa numbers not known

A national chain of drug stores is announcing significant closures, though the impact in Iowa is still uncertain.

CVS has nearly 10,000 stores nationwide but plans to close 900 of them, up to 300 a year for the next three years. The company isn’t saying yet which stores it will close. In Iowa, the chain has 38 stores in 19 cities.

CVS says it’s adjusting to consumers who are buying more online. In a news release, the company says the closures will bring a retail presence that means it has the “right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business.”

CVS lists the following stores in Iowa: Altoona (1), Ames (2), Ankeny (2), Bettendorf (1), Cedar Falls (2), Cedar Rapids (5), Coralville (1), Council Bluffs (2), Davenport (3), Des Moines (4), Dubuque (1), Fort Dodge (2), Iowa City (2), Marion (1), Mason City (1), Sioux City (1), Urbandale (2), Waterloo (3) and West Des Moines (2).