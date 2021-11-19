Interviews conducted to fill spots on medical marijuana board

The state board which oversees the medical marijuana program remains down four board members — but there is hope that will soon change.

Program Bureau Chief, Owen Parker, updated the four members present for today’s meeting.

“I can let you know that we’ve been in touch with the governor’s office. This week they did conduct three interviews for neurology, pediatrics, and psychiatry. I received an update that those went well — nothing has been finalized yet,” Park says.

Parker says all of those interviewed had been referred by board members or those we recently left the board. “So I will update you all when I officially get word on that. But we are optimistic,” he says.

Parker says the best case would have new members on the board by their next meeting in February.