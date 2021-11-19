Wild Rose Clinton fined for violation

The Wild Rose Clinton casino has agreed to a fine for a violation involving the self exclusion gambling law.

Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilkoh, says the violation involved casino mailings. “There was an incident where a patron had contacted Wild Rose and indicated they were receiving promotional mailings — that this patron was on the statewide self exclusion list,” Ohorilko says.

He says casinos have a grace period to get new self exclusion sign-ups into their system. “And this person was receiving mailings after that period of time. An investigation of the matter actually led to a breakdown in the screening of the list that Wild Rose Clinton had and provided to their mail house,” Ohorilko says.

He says the investigation found a total of 12 people who should have been on the list, but weren’t. Ohorilko says Wild Rose Clinton has taken steps to correct the issue and they agreed to a $10,000 fine for the violation.