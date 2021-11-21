Man wanted for Minnesota murder arrested in Waterloo

U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Waterloo who has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in a Minnesota parking garage.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot to death in late August as he fought back while being robbed by four men in St. Paul, Minnesota. A team led by U.S. Marshals in Minnesota and Iowa tracked one of the suspects to Waterloo. According to a news release from the agency, officers saw 30-year-old Franklin Spriggs leaving a house in Waterloo at about noon Friday, they followed him and arrested him in a residential area in Waterloo.

Spriggs faces a charge of second degree murder. According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Spriggs has three prior felony convictions for assault and a felony charge related to a crime committed for the benefit of a gang.