Arizona sheriff asks Iowans for tips about man murdered near Flagstaff in ’95

A sheriff in Arizona is asking Iowans in the Independence area for tips that might help solve a murder that happened 26 years ago.

Authorities in Arizona found a man’s body northeast of Flagstaff in October of 1995. The man had been burned and an autopsy confirmed he’d been murdered.

It was 21 years later — in 2016 — when DNA technology led to the identification of the victim. Robert Bresson was 56 years old and Arizona investigators say he was known to be associated with the Independence and Lincoln, Nebraska areas. He was last seen alive in Why, Arizona.