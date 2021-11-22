Cedar Falls couple accused of kidnapping, abusing a man in their home

Cedar Falls public safety officials have arrested two local residents on charges connected to a violent weekend kidnapping.

Authorities took 46-year-old Donovan Danielson and 32-year-old Nicole Sage into custody Sunday on charges of first-degree kidnapping for allegedly holding a man against his will inside their Cedar Falls home.

Officers were dispatched to a local motel Sunday morning after the victim walked into the business and reported that he had been assaulted. The victim told authorities that he met with an acquaintance at 310 Iowa Street, and while there, he was held by force against his will.

According to officials, the victim was gagged and tied to a chair for a lengthy period of time, burned, and struck with blunt objects by two people armed with a shotgun. Officials say the victim was treated for multiple injuries at an area hospital.

Cedar Falls public safety officials say they obtained a search warrant for the home and discovered evidence associated with the reported kidnapping. If convicted of the Class A felony, Danielson and Sage will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)