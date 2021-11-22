Iowa homes sales up 12% in October 2021 compared to last year

The latest data from the Iowa Association of Realtors shows the pace of home sales is above pre-pandemic levels and the prices for single-family homes in Iowa are rising,

There was a 12% increase in home sales in Iowa last month compared to October of 2019. The median sales price for homes sold last month was $199,000. That’s a 7.6% increase from October of 2020. Homes are selling more quickly, too, for an average of 32 days on the market last month.

Over the first 10 months of this year, nearly 41,000 Iowa homes were sold — a more than 5% increase from the same period a year ago.