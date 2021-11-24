Radio Iowa

Popular truck stop near Rockwell City burns down

Smoke coming from Sparky’s truck stop. (photo by Don McDowell)

A familiar pit stop for motorists traveling along Highway 20 near Rockwell City was reduced to rubble in a massive fire Tuesday.

Multiple media outlets report a semi parked at the pumps right beside Sparky’s One Stop caught fire and the flames quickly spread and engulfed the building.

The convenience store burned to the ground and is a complete loss with damage estimated around $5 million. The truck driver was hospitalized and treated for smoke inhalation but no one else was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the truck to catch fire.

Sparky’s truck stop burning. (photo by Don McDowell)