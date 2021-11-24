Waterloo man found unconscious, with a gun, sentenced to federal prison

A Waterloo man convicted of shooting into a home three years ago and narrowly missing children inside has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found passed out with a loaded gun last year.

Court records indicate 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic was found unconscious in his vehicle at a gas station in Waterloo last year. As emergency crews tended to him, police found a loaded, stolen gun next to him and drugs in the vehicle. A search of his home turned up two other guns. It’s a crime for a convicted felon to possess a gun.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Alibegic has a lengthy criminal history. It includes the 2018 incident when he shot at a group of people and one of the rounds passed through the living room of a nearby house. Alibegic has been sentenced to nearly a decade in federal prison.