Waterloo woman sentenced for role in drug trafficking

A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to a decade in prison for her involvement in what prosecutors say was a large-scale drug trafficking ring.

Thirty-four-year-old Breanna Garcia pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Investigators tapped a phone used by Garcia’s boyfriend. Court records indicated there were thousands of calls and text messages between the two of them and others about shipments of meth from Mexico for distribution in Iowa.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Garcia has 21 prior criminal convictions.