Run-off elections in four Iowa cities today

Elections are being held in four Iowa cities today to decide city council and mayor’s races that were unresolved in the November 2, 2021 election.

Some municipal elections in Iowa’s larger cities require a candidate for city council or mayor to get a simple majority to win. If no candidate surpasses that 50 percent-plus-one vote threshold, a run-off election is held. There are run-off elections for mayor today in Atlantic, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids. There’s a run-off in Edgewood for a seat on the city council.

The polls for those four run-off races opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.