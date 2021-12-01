COVID patient count in Iowa hospitals up 14% since last Wednesday

There’s been a 14% increase this past week in the number of COVID patients in Iowa hospitals.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s website shows the COVID patient count in Iowa hospitals by this Wednesday morning is 721. Nearly 24% of those COVID patients are in intensive care. This is the fourth consecutive week Iowa hospitals are reporting an increase in the number of COVID patients.

According to the state’s data, 69% of Iowa adults are fully vaccinated. Children age 12 and up have been eligible for COVID shots for a few weeks. The state report shows 72% of Iowans age 12 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.