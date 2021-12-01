For second year, EPA misses deadline for ethanol blending requirements

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has missed this week’s deadline to set new annual amounts of ethanol that small oil refineries must blend into gasoline. The EPA hasn’t set new volume levels since 2020.

“While this is not uncharted territory for us, it’s about what is that opportunity cost? What is not happening? You know, E-10’s being sold, you kind of get stuck in the status quo of blending,” Iowa Renewable Fuels Association executive director Monte Shaw says.

The EPA has proposed extending the ethanol blending deadlines for oil refineries. The agency has scheduled a virtual public hearing on the issue this Friday, December 3.

(By Katie Piekes, Iowa Public Radio)