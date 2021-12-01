Le Mars boy dies after being hit while riding bike

A ten-year old Le Mars boy died at the hospital after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

The accident happened at about 5:12 Tuesday afternoon on Business Highway 75. The accident report says the ten year old, identified as Elijah Peters, was going westbound crossing the street riding his bicycle when he was struck by a Toyota Corolla going northbound and driven by 21-year-old Diego Gomez also of Le Mars.

Grief counselors have been assigned to the Le Mars elementary schools.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)