Breece Hall repeats as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year

Iowa State All-American running back Breece Hall is the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Hall joins Heisman Trophy winners Ricky Williams (Texas, 1997-98), Jason White (Oklahoma, 2003-04) and Baker Mayfield (2015, 2017) as the only players to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year accolades multiple times.

The Doak Walker Award finalist leads the nation in scoring (138), total touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20).

Hall leads the Big 12 and is fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7), becoming the ninth player in school history to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in multiple seasons.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall rushed for over 100 yards in seven games and tallied over 200 yards from scrimmage three times, including a career-high 281 yards vs. TCU. He is Iowa State’s all-time career leader in scoring (336), touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (50), ranking fourth in Big 12 history in total touchdowns