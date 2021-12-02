Missing Arlington teen found

(UPDATE) The search for a missing northeast Iowa teenager ended this morning. Fayette County sheriff’s officials report that 14-year-old Walker Richardson has been found and is safe.

They released no other details on where he was located or where he had been.

Previous story:

Authorities are searching for a missing autistic teenager in northeast Iowa’s Fayette County.

Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Walker Richardson of Arlington. They say he was last seen Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

According to authorities, Richardson is a highly-functioning autistic who they are actively trying to find. Sheriff’s officials began their search Wednesday afternoon but suspended operations overnight over safety concerns. Authorities are organizing a search party and plan to resume search operations at 9:30 this morning.

Anyone wanting to assist in the search should report to the Arlington Fire Station.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)