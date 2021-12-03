Garage sale fundraiser planned at Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association Museum

There’s a fundraiser at the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association’s Museum and Hall of Fame in Arnolds Park this weekend. Clay Norris, the association’s executive director, says they’re staging a “Rock ‘n Roll Garage Sale” on Saturday.

“There’s a bunch of records, posters, other memorabilia — maybe even some instruments — that we would have for sale and also all of our online merchandise…will be 20% off,” Norris says.

The museum will open for the event at 10 a.m. Saturday. Students from Spirit Lake High School will put on a “Tuba Christmas” concert, starting at 11:30.

“These are all band students that play either the tuba or the euphonium and they’re going to be playing Christmas music for about half an hour in the museum,” he says.

The non-profit Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association was established in 1997 and was the first organization in the country to have state based awards. The group hosts concerts and a statewide talent contest as well as its annual hall of fame ceremony recognizing performers, radio D-Js and venues that have contributed to the state’s rock and roll legacy. In 2019, the association moved its museum collection into a new building with three times the space, then in 2020 the museum — like other venues — had to close during the early months of the pandemic and suspend activities.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)