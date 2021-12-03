Judge denies bail reduction for Fairfield teens in teacher’s death

The two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with killing a teacher likely will not be released on bail before trial.

Judge Joel Yates has denied the request of two Fairfield teens accused in the November 2nd murder of Nohema Graber, the Fairfield High Spanish teacher. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both 16, asked that their $1 million bond be reduced due to their age and lack of criminal history.

The two teens remain in the Jefferson County Jail. A trial date of April 19th has been set in the case.

(By Steve Smith, KMCD, Fairfield)