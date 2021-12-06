Fires under investigation in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids

Des Moines police have made an arrest after a series of serious arson fires.

Seven fires were reported on the capital city’s east side over about three hours late Sunday night and early this morning. Six of the fires involved vehicles and two of them caught nearby houses on fire. No one was reported hurt.

Police say a man spotted running from one scene is now jailed. He’s identified as 32-year-old Andrew Anthony of Des Moines and he’s charged with one count of arson and meth possession. More charges are expected.

A 71-year-old man was hospitalized early this morning after being rescued from a fire in his home in Cedar Rapids. According to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, a passerby noticed the fire shortly before 2 a.m., called 911, and alerted the man inside the home.

The house is just a few blocks from Kirkwood Community College and the 71-year-old man was outside when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters quickly doused the fire, which was in the home’s kitchen, but there’s smoke damage throughout the house.

Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.