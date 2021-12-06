Hinson says bill would protect ethanol blends

Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says two Democrats are co-sponsoring a bill with her dealing with ethanol.

“There are a lot of rumors circulating that the EPA might retroactively reduce the biofuels blending requirements for 2020. So, I felt it was imperative that we had to act,” she says.

The goal is to stop the EPA. “It’s a move that is not only illegal — but it would be detrimental to Iowa’s biofuels industry,” Hinson says. Hinson says the Defend the Blend Act would hold the administration accountable.

“I think its very clear that Iowans and members on both sides of the aisle, we are going to continue to work together in D.C. to support our biofuel producers and farmers who are feeding and fueling the world,” Hinson says.

The Renewable Volume Obligations are set each year to determine how much biofuel should be used, and Hinson says that gives biofuel and ethanol producers the certainty they deserve.