Man sentenced to 40 years for 2018 heroin overdose death in Cedar Falls

A Chicago man who sold heroin to a Cedar Falls woman who overdosed has been sentenced to four decades in prison.

The woman died in 2018 of acute heroin intoxication. Police used the woman’s Facebook Messenger account, asked Eric DeAngelo Griggs for more heroin and, when he showed up, Griggs was arrested. Griggs was living in Waterloo at the time of his arrest.

This past April, a jury convicted him of distribution of heroin resulting in death. Griggs is 40 years old and has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.