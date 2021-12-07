Man arrested after stabbing in Atlantic

One person is in custody after a weekend stabbing in southwestern Iowa’s Cass County.

Atlantic Police late Monday afternoon said they were notified by staff at Cass Health at around 11:51 p.m. Sunday, that a man who suffered stab wounds had arrived at the E-R. The incident occurred at an apartment complex not far from the hospital.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was flown to the a trauma center in Omaha. Early Monday morning, 34-year-old Richard J. Doss, Jr., of Atlantic, was taken into custody without incident. He faces felony charges of attempted murder and willful injury — causing serious injury.

His cash-only bond was set at $500,000. Doss Jr.’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. December 16th. Atlantic Police were assisted in their investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)