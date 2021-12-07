Man hit by car fleeing Des Moines officer dies

Des Moines police say one person is dead after a bad situation turned worse last night during a scuffle with an officer.

About a quarter to 8, a Des Moines police officer pulled over a car for careless driving and within seconds radioed that he was in a violent, physical struggle with the driver in the street — and needed help. The suspect tried to run when he and the officer were hit by a passing car. Both were rushed to hospitals in serious condition and later, the suspect died.

Police say the name of the 31-year-old is being withheld. Police say he had an active felony arrest warrant for drugs and was barred from driving. The officer, who’s 48, is still hospitalized.

The Ames woman who hit them won’t be charged as police say the accident was unavoidable.