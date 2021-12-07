Naig formally launches bid for second term as Iowa ag secretary

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has released a video to announce he will seek reelection in 2022.

“Agriculture benefits all Iowans. That’s why we’re looking ahead to ensure that the future is bright for the next generation of Iowans who choose to go into agriculture,” Naig said. “We’ve worked to expand markets for Iowa farmers and our rural communities, working to meet the food and renewable fuel needs of consumers here and around the world.”

Naig, a Republican, grew up on a farm in the northwest corner of the state, near Cylinder. In March of 2018, Ag Secretary Bill Northey resigned to take a USDA job in D.C. and Governor Reynolds appointed Naig to serve as secretary of agriculture. In November of 2018, Naig was a full four-year term as the state’s top agriculture official.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our state and our economy,” Naig says. “I’ll continue to stand up for Iowa’s hard-working farm families and ag communities.”

Naig is Iowa’s 15th secretary of agriculture. In 2018, Naig finished three percent ahead of his Democratic challenger. No Democrat has formally announced they intend to challenge Naig in 2022.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)