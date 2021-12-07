Tyson to provide year-end bonuses of up to $700

Thousands of workers at Tyson meatpacking plants in Iowa will get year-end bonuses.

Tyson has plants in Council Bluffs, Independence, Columbus Junction, Perry, Storm Lake and Waterloo. Tyson executives have announced year-end bonuses will range from $300 up to $700. The size of the bonus will depend on how long the employee has worked for the company.

Soaring meat sales have pushed Tyson profits. The company reported net income grew 47% in its recently concluded fiscal year. The company is providing about $50 million in year-end bonuses to its nationwide workforce.