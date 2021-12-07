Vincent man dies in Webster County accident

State troopers say a north-central Iowa man was killed late Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in rural Webster County.

The Iowa State Patrol reported a 1998 Dodge pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Arthur Loyd of Vincent was traveling eastbound on 140th Street when he lost control of the truck entering the north ditch but gained control of the vehicle, losing it again and entering the south ditch.

The pickup rolled over and came to rest upside down. Loyd was pronounced dead at the accident scene.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)