Governor using $100 million in federal funds for water quality projects

Governor Kim Reynolds is using 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief for water quality infinitives.

Twenty-five million is going into a state fund that provides grants to farmers implementing conservation practices, as part of the voluntary Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

Reynolds has announced the remaining $75 million will go into a Water Infrastructure Fund. Grants from the fund will help finance projects that do things like reduce agricultural run-off, reduce flood risks and reuse wastewater. According to a news release from the governor’s office, carbon sequestration projects would also be eligible, meaning some of the $75 million could finance construction of carbon pipelines through the state.

In a written statement, Governor Reynolds called the investments historic and said the money will “help protect, preserve and restore Iowa’s water resources.”