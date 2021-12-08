Iowa Cubs sold to California company

The Iowa Cubs have entered into an agreement to become a part of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and enhancing the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment. DBH is a subsidiary of Endeavor, the global sports and entertainment company.

Michael Gartner has owned the AAA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs for the past 22 years.

“He has had and I have had regular suitors for people wanting to buy this team for many years and we have had no interest in selling”, said Sam Bernabe, who will remain as President/General Manager. Bernabe has worked for the club for 39 years. “This was an opportunity that was a good opportunity that benefits everybody.”

Endeavor becomes the fourth owner of the franchise since it was born in 1969 as the Iowa Oaks and a member of the American Association.