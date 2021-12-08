Kossuth Supervisors express concern about land seizure for carbon pipeline

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors is formally expressing its opposition to the use of eminent domain for a pair of proposed carbon pipelines that would run through the county if constructed.

Eminent domain is the government’s power to declare private property can be converted to a public use, like the pathway for a pipeline. The Kossuth County Supervisors’ letter to the Iowa Utilities Board says it should be up to landowners to decide if they want the carbon pipelines on their property.

Summit Carbon Solutions has proposed a pipeline to ship liquefied carbon dioxide from Iowa to North Dakota. The proposed pipeline would run through Kossuth County from east to west South of Algona. Navigator Carbon Ventures has proposed a pipeline that would run in the northwest part of Kossuth County.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)