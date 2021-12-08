Man shot by officers in Iowa Falls after call for help

The DCI is investigating a fatal shooting in Iowa Falls this morning.

The DCI says Iowa Falls officers, Hardin County deputies, and state troopers responded to a request around 7 a.m. for help from a woman who said a former boyfriend was stalking her in his car.

Officers reported seeing the man hit the woman’s car with his, and they ordered him to get out. The DCI says the man refused to get out and displayed a shotgun. He then tried to get away and was shot by officers.

No names have been released. The school district canceled classes at all four schools as a precaution.